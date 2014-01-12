* Agreed to host handover of chemicals for destruction
* Chemical agents must be transferred from Danish to
American ship
* Regional opposition growing; port to be named Thursday
By Steve Scherer
ROME, Jan 12 Italy will honour a pledge to host
the transfer of Syria's chemical weapons arsenal despite growing
domestic opposition and this week will name the commercial port
where the handover will take place, a government source said on
Sunday.
The transfer of chemicals aboard a Danish vessel to a
specially adapted U.S. ship, where they will be destroyed at
sea, is part of an international accord engineered by Russia in
the wake of a poison gas attack on the outskirts of Damascus
that killed hundreds, including children, last August.
Italy agreed last month to allow the use of a port on its
territory for the transit of the toxins used in making sarin, VX
gas and other lethal agents, prompting vocal opposition from
some areas touted by the media as possible destinations.
Foreign Minister Emma Bonino will announce the venue chosen
for the exchange - expected by the end of January and to take no
more than 48 hours - during testimony in parliament on Thursday,
the government source told Reuters.
Later in the day, Ahmet Uzumcu, director general of the
Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, will
provide lawmakers with details about the procedure in separate
testimony, according to parliamentary websites.
The OPCW is overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical
arsenal, and ships from Denmark, Russia, Norway and China are
providing maritime security to the operation.
The mayor of the southern Italian city of Brindisi and the
governor of the region of Sardinia have both said they would put
up a legal and political fight if their ports were chosen for
the handover.
Several criteria are being considered in selecting the port,
the government source said, including "its distance from densely
populated centres."
That may exclude Brindisi and the Sardinian regional capital
Cagliari, whose ports are located at the heart of those cities.
Italian media have said the Sicilian port of Augusta, Gioia
Tauro in Calabria, or other more isolated Sardinian ports are
also being considered.
Syria's 2-1/2-year civil war has killed at least 125,835
people, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights
monitoring group, and over 2 million refugees have fled, often
overwhelming neighbouring countries.
(Reporting by Steve Scherer)