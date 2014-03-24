By Thomas Escritt and Fredrik Dahl
| THE HAGUE, March 24
THE HAGUE, March 24 The head of the organisation
overseeing the destruction of Syria's chemical weapons stockpile
said he still hoped Damascus could meet a final deadline of June
30 but it might miss that target.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government agreed to
destroy its chemical weapons arsenal by mid-year as part of a
U.S.-Russian agreement negotiated after a chemical attack last
August that killed hundreds of people around Damascus.
It has handed over roughly half of its stockpile to a joint
mission with the United Nations but is several weeks behind
schedule, blaming security problems for the delays.
"I think that some targets have not been met, but the
deadline of 30 June still remains our target, and we think we
can finish the destruction by that time, or close to that time,"
Ahmet Uzumcu, head of the Organisation for the Prohibition of
Chemical Weapons, said.
An official at the OPCW, which won the Nobel Peace Prize
last year, said Uzumcu meant the process could run past the June
30 deadline Damascus had agreed to. This was the first official
indication it might not be met.
Experts have said the deadline is overly ambitious but
Russia and the United States have invested huge resources and
political capital in the operation, which is expected to cost
hundreds of millions of dollars.
Uzumcu made the comments after meeting U.S. Secretary of
State John Kerry, who is in the Netherlands with President
Barack Obama for a G7 meeting leaders on the crisis in Ukraine.
Kerry said he hoped the confrontation over Moscow's
annexation of Crimea would not harm cooperation with Russia on
international efforts to destroy Syria's chemical weapons.
"All I can say is I hope the same motivations that drove
Russia to be a partner in this effort will still exist," Kerry
told reporters in The Hague.
A large portion of the chemicals are to be destroyed on a
U.S. ship, the Cape Ray but that process has not yet started and
will take up to 90 days, Washington has said.
Syria has missed almost all deadlines agreed in the deal
brokered by Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov,
whom Kerry met in The Hague for bilateral talks.
Lavrov repeated Moscow's position that Syria will meet its
obligations under the deal.
"We have reason to believe that the deadlines will be
respected and the chemical weapons will be removed from Syria by
the middle of 2014," Lavrov said, as quoted by Russia's foreign
ministry.
Plans for a joint mission between Russia and NATO to protect
the Cape Ray that will destroy Syria's deadliest chemical
weapons at sea have been cancelled due to tensions over Russia's
annexation of the Crimea.
Kerry, who made no further allusion to Crimea in his
remarks, noted that Syria had also missed a March 15 date for
destruction of a dozen production and storage facilities.
"We have some real challenges ahead of us in these next
weeks. We in the United States are convinced that if Syria
wanted to they could move faster," he added.
Kerry confirmed that about half of Syria's declared chemical
weapons arsenal has been shipped out or destroyed within the
country.
"We are just about at the 50 percent removal mark. That is
significant but the real significance would only be when we get
all the weapons out," he said.
