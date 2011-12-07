People carry a poster depicting Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and shout slogans during a rally to show support for him in Damascus, November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

WASHINGTON The White House on Wednesday rejected Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's claim that he has not ordered his troops to kill peaceful demonstrators.

"It is just not credible," White House spokesman Jay Carney said, asked about an ABC television interview Assad gave where he said only a "crazy" leader kills his own people.

"The world has witnessed what has happened in Syria. The United States and many, many other nations around the world who have come together to condemn the atrocious violence in Syria perpetrated by the Assad regime know exactly what's happening and who is responsible," he said. "I don't think anybody who watched that interview would find Mr. Assad's answers credible."