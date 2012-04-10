ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, April 10 The White House
said on Tuesday there was no evidence so far of a promised
Syrian army pullback and the United States would work with
international partners on "next steps" if Damascus failed to
meet its commitments under a U.N.-sponsored ceasefire deal.
"Leaders of the Assad regime ... make a lot of promises,"
White House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters aboard Air Force
One as President Barack Obama headed for Florida. "Those
promises overwhelmingly turn out to be empty."
Carney spoke as international envoy Kofi Annan said a plan
designed to stem 13 months of conflict in Syria was still on the
table, despite signs the deal was in peril. Annan said he had
information the Syrian military was withdrawing from some areas
but moving into others.
"We have seen no evidence thus far of any pullback," Carney
said when asked about the Syrian foreign minister's assertion
that some troops had been removed from cities. "We have seen
much evidence of further brutality and oppression against
innocent civilians.
"We are waiting for the assessment that special envoy Kofi
Annan put forward today at the United Nations and we will
certainly work with, in the aftermath of that, with our partners
and others on next steps with regards to Syria," Carney said.
Carney gave no indication of what further moves might be
under consideration against Syria over its crackdown on the
opposition.
But he said, "We would certainly hope that the United
Nations Security Council would evaluate the situation in Syria
if in fact Mr. Annan finds the Assad regime has not abided by
its own commitment to begin withdrawal by today."