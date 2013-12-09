* Sysco to pay $3.5 bln, take on $4.7 bln of debt
* Sysco CEO says expects antitrust scrutiny
* Sysco shares rise as much as 25 pct to record
By Siddharth Cavale
Dec 9 Sysco Corp will buy US Foods Inc
for about $3.5 billion from its private equity owners in a deal
that will combine the top two U.S. food distributors and create
a company commanding at least a quarter of the $235 billion
North American market.
Sysco, whose shares jumped as much as 25 percent to a record
high on Monday, touted the combination of its supply chain
expertise with the strong consumer-facing technologies of US
Foods as a key driver for the deal, which creates a company with
revenue of $65 billion.
"The purchase price seems fairly reasonable. It is less than
10 times trailing 12-month EBITDA, and there are synergies that
are expected to result from the deal," said Morningstar analyst
Erin Lash told Reuters.
United Natural Foods Inc, the next largest publicly
listed food distributor, trades at about 14 times trailing
EBITDA.
Sysco, which will assume US Foods' debt of $4.7 billion,
said it expected about $600 million in annual cost savings
within three to four years.
Both companies distribute foods to restaurants, hotels,
hospitals, schools and other institutions.
Shareholders of US Foods, owned by affiliates of private
equity firms Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR & Co, will
own about 13 percent of Sysco after the close of the deal, which
is expected in the third quarter of 2014.
(Breakingviews-Food deal shows how investors eat up
synergies )
KKR and Clayton, Dubilier & Rice are set to make more than
1.5 times their original investment in US Foods, according to
people familiar with the matter who were not authorized to
disclose such financial details.
The private equity firms together invested about $2.25
billion as equity in 2007 to buy US Foods - then called US
Foodservice - from Dutch grocer Ahold for $7.1 billion
including debt.
The final returns of the private equity firms will not be
known until they sell all of their Sysco shares.
"KKR had the investment marked at 1.3 times (its investment
cost) as of Sept. 30, so once again we see a sale at a price
above marked value, indicating the general conservatism of KKR's
marks," Oppenheimer analysts wrote in a research note.
Sysco Chief Executive Bill DeLaney, speaking on a conference
call with analysts, said Sysco now has an 18 percent share of
the market, while US Foods has 9 percent.
FTC TO SCRUTINIZE
DeLaney said the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which rules
on antitrust matters, would certainly scrutinize the deal but he
noted that there were about 15,000 private companies involved in
the U.S. food distribution industry.
Three antitrust experts agreed that the deal would get a
close look, and that the FTC could order some asset sales.
Sysco, with annual revenue of about $44 billion, is the
largest operator in the U.S. food distribution business, with US
Foods in the No. 2 spot.
The combined company will have 25 to 30 percent of the
market, two of the experts said.
The plan to close the deal in the third quarter indicated
the companies know they will have tough meetings with
regulators, they said.
"I think it's a problematic deal," said Robert Doyle, a
veteran of the FTC now at Doyle, Barlow and Mazard, an antitrust
consultancy.
However, Herb Hovenkamp, who teaches antitrust at the
University of Iowa College of Law, agreed with Morningstar's
Lash that the deal was likely to go through, given the
fragmented nature of the industry.
Houston-based Sysco, which counts Wendy's Co among
its largest customers, said the deal would add to earnings
immediately after closing.
DeLaney said Sysco was attracted by US Foods'
customer-facing technologies, such as standardized ordering
software and mobile apps. "We are particularly strong in the
supply chain side of things," DeLaney said.
Sysco uses the EFS Network which provides internet-based
supply-chain management products and services to foodservice
manufacturers, distributors and operators. The company had
founded the network along with McDonald's Corp, Tyson
Foods Inc and Cargill Inc in 2000.
Goldman Sachs & Co is financial adviser to Sysco, while
Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Arnall, Golden & Gregory LLP
are legal advisers.
Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP and Debevoise & Plimpton LLP
are legal advisers to US Foods, which did not identify a
financial adviser.
Sysco shares were up 11 percent at $38.04 in afternoon
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.