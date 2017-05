Aug 20 Food distribution company Sysco Corp has added Nelson Peltz to its board, days after the activist investor disclosed a more than 7 percent stake in the company and called its shares "undervalued".

Sysco said it was also appointing Josh Frank, a partner at Peltz's Trian Fund Management L.P., to the board effective Aug. 21. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)