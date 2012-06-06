June 6 (IFR) - Low-coupon fever continued in the US
investment-grade market on Wednesday with food product supplier
Sysco Corp achieving a coupon of 0.55% for the three-year
tranche of its $750 million two-part deal.
Sysco now heads the Thomson Reuters' low-coupon table for
three-year bonds - tied with IBM Corp which priced its
0.55% February 2015s on February 1.
Sysco raised $300 million from the three-year bonds
and another $450 million by issuing 10-year bonds. The 10-year
bonds pay a coupon of 2.6% which is the seventh-lowest coupon
for a bond with that tenor.
Coming via bookrunners Goldman Sachs, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan, the SEC-registered bonds were
issued to repay debt and for general corporate purposes which
may include acquisitions and share repurchases.
Both bonds priced inside initial guidance, reflecting the
current strength in appetite for quality issuance.
The three-year bonds were launched with price guidance in
the Treasuries plus 45 basis points (bp) area and finally priced
inside that guidance at 42bp. The 10-year bonds came with price
guidance of 115bp area and priced at 110bp.
In the last couple of months, a number of high-grade issuers
have benefited from low coupons thanks to a growing push by
investors for investments that could become an alternative to
Treasuries.
This quest for high-quality bonds has gained pace in the
last couple of weeks as supply has receded amid rising eurozone
contagion worries.
Although Sysco's business is not the most glamorous,
delivering food is viewed by investors as an essential business
that generates guaranteed cash flow in good and bad economic
times.
Sysco is regarded as a quality, powerful franchise with a
diverse selection of food products that gives it significant
pricing power.
Sysco's deal is expected to encourage other issuers who have
been sitting on the sidelines waiting for overall market
nervousness to subside.