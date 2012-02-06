* Q2 EPS $0.43 vs est $0.44 -- I/B/E/S
* Q2 rev up 9 pct at $10.2 bln vs est $10.06 bln
* Shares up 2 pct in premarket
Feb 6 Food distributor Sysco Corp
posted quarterly sales above market estimates helped by higher
demand.
For the second quarter, Sysco reported net income of $250
million, or 43 cents a share, compared with $258.2 million, or
44 cents a share, last year.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 44 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 9 percent to $10.24 billion, higher than
analysts' expectations of $10.06 billion.
Shares of the company were up 2 percent before the bell.
They had closed at $30.90 on Friday on the New York Stock
Exchange.