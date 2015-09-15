(Adds closing share price)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, Sept 15 Sysco Corp said on
Tuesday it is targeting at least $400 million in annual
operating income growth by 2018 as the food distributor aims to
increase deliveries to local, independent restaurants amid
increased competition.
The company is also aiming for a 15 percent return on
invested capital, up from 13.1 percent in fiscal 2015.
"It's going to come from a very targeted, focused top line
growth," Chief Executive Bill DeLaney told Reuters in an
interview prior to an investor conference. In fiscal 2015, the
company's operating profit was $1.2 billion. "What we're looking
to do is grow our cases and to accelerate our case growth with
the locally managed customers we have."
Sysco said an estimated 15 percent to 20 percent of the
operating income growth will come from reducing administrative
costs. Sysco has already eliminated about $700 million in annual
costs over the past three years.
"Now what we need to do is go in a little more surgically
and kind of look at all of our processes and all of our work
streams and identify more," he said.
In August, Sysco said it added activist investor Nelson
Peltz, CEO of Trian Fund Management, and Josh Frank, a Trian
partner, to its board. Trian disclosed a 7 percent stake in
Sysco earlier in the month, becoming its largest shareholder.
The move represented the latest instance of an activist
taking a stake in a U.S. food company. In August, billionaire
investor William Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management
hedge fund disclosed that it spent $5.5 billion for a 7.5
percent stake in Mondelez International Inc in what was
seen by Wall Street as an attempt to push the company to
increase its margins further or potentially sell itself.
In July, ConAgra Foods Inc agreed to add two members
to its board as part of an agreement with Jana Partners after
the hedge fund disclosed a 7.2 percent stake in the company.
DeLaney said that giving Trian two board seats was "the
right decision" given the size of its stake. Industry watchers
expect Trian's presence on the board to increase Sysco's focus
on reducing expenses.
"Obviously, they're a big shareholder, and they're on our
board, so we're certainly going to listen to all of that,"
DeLaney said. "We need to take costs out, but one of the things
we've learned over the years is if you do it the wrong way or if
you do it before you're really ready to execute it well, there
can be ramifications on the customer side, which you don't want
to have. It just needs to be executed well."
Sysco's stock fell 42 cents, or 1.05 percent, to $39.46 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley; Editing by Dan Grebler)