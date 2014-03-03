(Adds Lindab share code)

STOCKHOLM, March 3 March 3 Systemair : * A limited group of institutional investors acquires Systemairs shares in Lindab * Makes a capital gain of approximately SEK 250 million on the sale of the

shares * The shares were sold at a price of 72 SEK, corresponding to 30 day volume weighted price * CEO says "privately i own 800,000 shares in Lindab, which i intend to keep" * CEO says "Lindab's latest financial statement shows that the company is developing positively. For Systemair and its shareholders, it seems rational that when an opportunity arises that is good for Lindab and Systemair leave ownership ahead and use the incoming payment to further develop the business in Systemair." Link to press release: here (Av Johannes Hellström)