STOCKHOLM, March 3 March 3 Systemair
:
* A limited group of institutional investors acquires
Systemairs shares in Lindab
* Makes a capital gain of approximately SEK 250 million on the
sale of the
shares
* The shares were sold at a price of 72 SEK, corresponding to
30 day volume weighted price
* CEO says "privately i own 800,000 shares in Lindab, which i
intend to keep"
* CEO says "Lindab's latest financial statement shows that the
company is developing positively. For Systemair and its
shareholders, it seems rational that when an opportunity arises
that is good for Lindab and Systemair leave ownership ahead and
use the incoming payment to further develop the business in
Systemair."
(Av Johannes Hellström)