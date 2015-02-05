LONDON Feb 5 Systematica Investments, which
spun out of BlueCrest Capital Management in January, gained 9.52
percent in its BlueTrend hedge fund last month, according to a
letter to investors seen by Reuters.
The computer-driven hedge fund, led by BlueCrest's former
head of systematic trading, Leda Braga, manages $7.6 billion and
is one of the top performers in a month when similar strategies,
as measured by industry tracker Eurekahedge, gained 4.7 percent
on an average.
The returns mark the third-best monthly performance for the
fund, which launched over 10 years ago.
Ed Orlebar, a spokesman for Systematica, declined comment.
