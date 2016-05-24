BRIEF-Tecsys says Brian Cosgrove appointed CFO
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
May 24 Systems Design Co Ltd :
* Says it to repurchase up to 100,000 shares of its common stock, representing a 2.79 pct stake
* Say shares to be repurchased at the price of up to 52.6 million yen in total, on May 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Jp7H2g
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Tecsys Inc - Ho-Wo-Cheong will be stepping down on July 6 as CFO
* TSR receives offer to acquire outstanding shares of TSR common stock