PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 23
May 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 System Design Co Ltd :
* Says it has completed repurchase of 85,000 shares of its common stock, for 44,710,000 yen in all
* Says the shares repurchased on ToSTNeT-3 of Tokyo Stock Exchange on May 25
Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/wENrKA
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Headline News)
May 23 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.