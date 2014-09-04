BRIEF-Susan Lyne joins GoPro's board of directors
Susan Lyne joins GoPro's board of directors
Sept 4 Systran SA :
Selected by Boehringer Ingelheim to provide worldwide collaborators with translation tools
April 25 Chipmaker Texas Instruments Inc reported a 13.1 percent increase in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, helped by demand from its automotive and industrial customers.