Sept 16 SYZ Asset Management, the institutional
arm of Swiss banking group SYZ & Co, appointed
Michael Clements as head of European equities.
Clements will manage SYZ Asset Management's flagship funds
Oyster European Opportunities, Oyster European Selection and
Oyster Continental European Selection.
Michael Clements will take over from Eric Bendahan, who has
left for new opportunities after nine years at SYZ & Co.
Before joining SYZ Asset Management, Clements was associated
with Franklin Templeton for six years.