BRIEF-Qualcomm announces pricing of $11 bln senior notes offering
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech Co Ltd :
* Says its stake in the Shanghai-based semiconductor tschnology joint venture to be lowered to 20.51 percent from 32 percent with unchanged contribution amount, due to capital injection in JV
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JwkN0H
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility