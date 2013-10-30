(Maia Szalavitz is a neuroscience journalist. The opinions
Oct 30 Inequality is at an all-time high in
America. Since the 2008 crash, recent IRS figures show, the
wealth of the top 1 percent grew 31 percent while the rest of
American incomes grew by less than 1 percent. But although it
might appear that income disparities affect only the poor and
have primarily an economic impact, dozens of studies now link
extreme inequality with poor health and shorter lives, across
the entire socioeconomic spectrum.
Overall, the United States has among the largest social and
economic inequalities of any rich country. Japan and the
Scandinavian countries have the smallest. The more equal
countries also have the longest life expectancies - and the
richest American men only have the life expectancy of an average
Japanese man, which is 4.5 years longer than the U.S. average,
according to Sir Michael Marmot, a leading researcher on
inequality and professor of epidemiology at University College
London. He notes that residents of affluent suburban Maryland
live, on average, 17 years longer than people in inner city
Washington, D.C.
Marmot's own research focuses on the UK, where a national
healthcare system provides all socioeconomic classes with
quality care. He has compared low- and high- ranking British
civil servants over the course of their lives on a variety of
health measures, ranging from cancer to obesity to alcohol
addiction. For virtually all conditions except breast and
prostate cancer (it is not clear why these are exceptions),
Marmot found that those at the bottom are at dramatically
greater risk, with overall mortality up to three times higher,
depending on the specific condition. Increased levels of
unhealthy behavior among the less-affluent - like smoking - did
not account for all of the differences. Also, even the
lowest-ranked civil servants in Marmot's research were employed,
meaning that those on bottom rungs weren't impoverished, simply
less well-off.
The reason for the differences, say Marmot, Stanford
neuroscientist Robert Sapolsky, Rockefeller University's Bruce
McEwen and a growing number of their peers, is found instead in
the stress system, which in primates seems fine-tuned to rank
and hierarchy - not absolute poverty, but relative social
position.
"For the poor, more inequality means more anger at what they
don't have and more cognitive load from the worry about how to
keep up," Sapolsky says. "For the wealthy, it's more fear about
the menace of the have-nots and more effort put into walling
themselves off from them. For everyone, there's less social
support - by definition, the more widely-spread and unequal a
hierarchy, the fewer peers one has, and true social support
requires the symmetry of peers."
In the baboons Sapolsky has studied, low status is linked to
high levels of the stress hormone cortisol, which can compromise
the immune system. Low-ranked baboons, like lower-status humans,
have a weakened response to infectious diseases and an increased
risk for cardiovascular disease and most cancers. In nonhuman
primates, however, those illnesses occur without being able to
smoke, drink, binge on junk food or take other drugs in an
attempt to manage the stress.
Rank-related social stress, like stress from bullying, is
also more damaging to health than other types of stress. While
"executive stress" linked to having control over others was once
seen as a cause of heart attacks, it's actually the guy being
humiliated and berated by the boss, or the kid being taunted by
his classmates, who is at greatest risk.
Ongoing social rejection can be toxic to the brain. Studies
show that for our ancestors, being cast out of the tribe was a
literal death sentence, while other types of stressors, like
facing predators, were typically more survivable. Current
research on childhood bullying shows an impact years later in
increased rates of depression, reduced employment and even
higher crime.
But baboon research also makes the case that health effects
of status stress are not inevitable. Not all baboon troupes are
alike. Similar to human cultural variations, there are variances
in leadership styles, in stability of the hierarchy and in how
much punishment the ones at the top dish out. In one group
studied by Sapolsky, when an epidemic killed off the toughest
top-ranked males, health and stress hormone differences related
to rank disappeared, as the new leadership didn't do much
bullying and restricting of access to food and females.
Inequality is unhealthy, it seems - and better health for
all results from reducing it in social species. While it's
unrealistic and dangerous to try to completely eliminate
economic disparities - as past attempts have clearly shown -
Scandinavian countries demonstrate that reducing it can be done
while maintaining a vibrant and productive economy. Because
status stress changes our hormones and immune systems, greater
fairness benefits everyone in ways that go far beyond basic
economics.
