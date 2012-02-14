ZAGREB Feb 14 Croatia's biggest telecom operator T-HT , saw its revenues fall 3.6 percent last year due to a weak economy, regulation and intensified competition, the company said on Tuesday.

It said revenues reached 8.07 billion kuna ($1.41 billion), while net profit fell 1.1 percent to 1.8 billion kuna.

"However, T-HT continued to successfully implement cost reduction measures and remains robust in severe market conditions," the company said in a statement.

T-HT is 51-percent owned by Deutsche Telekom.

After two recession years, Croatia, which is due to join the European Union in July 2013, is likely to post a meagre growth of some 0.5 percent in 2011 and most analysts forecast a mild decline again this year.

The previous conservative government imposed a special 6-percent tax on mobile telephony, and the new centre-left government, which took office in December, reintroduced it after a brief respite. Telecom operators complain it is against EU rules and hampers investments.

"The regulatory regime still remains a deterrent to communications infrastructure investments, a key element for economic growth. Whilst there is very little expectation of improvement in the current economic situation, we will however innovate and develop our business further in 2012," T-HT said.

T-HT serves more than 1.3 million fixed-line and 2.5 million mobile telephone subscribers in the country of 4.4 million people, where it competes with Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria , and Sweden's Tele2.

The company's shares closed at 239.80 kuna on Monday. ($1 = 5.7391 Croatian kunas)