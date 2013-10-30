ZAGREB Oct 30 Croatia's biggest telecom
operator, T-HT, said on Wednesday its nine-month revenue
and profit tumbled due to growing competition and shrinking
consumption in the country.
Nine-month net profit fell 31 percent to 964 million kuna
($174.07 million) while revenue was down 8 percent at 5.21
billion kuna.
"The fall in revenues is a result of intensified competitive
pressure from bundled telecommunications offers and downward
pressure on pricing, falling consumption and the continued
economic slowdown," T-HT said in a statement.
Prices started falling after Croatia joined the European
Union in July. The ex-Yugoslav republic is in a fifth straight
year without economic growth and has lost around 11 percent of
its national output since the crisis began in late 2008.
T-HT, majority-owned by Deutsche Telekom, said it
hoped this year's revenue fall would still be smaller than in
2012, when it dropped 7.6 percent.
T-HT serves some 1.3 million landline customers and around
2.4 million mobile subscribers in the country of 4.4 million
people.
Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom
Austria, and Sweden's Tele2.
($1 = 5.5380 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Tom
Pfeiffer)