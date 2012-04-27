ZAGREB, April 27 Croatia's biggest telecom
operator T-HT said it lifted lifted
first-quarter profit in a falling market through layoffs and
cost cuts.
The Deutsche Telekom-owned operator posted a 4.7
percent drop in revenues to 1.81 billion kuna ($317.9 million),
hit by rising unemployment, wage deflation and the reimposition
of a special 6 percent tax on mobile phone services.
It also said it expected lower revenues this year compared
with 2011 when they fell 3.6 percent.
But net profit rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 364 million
kuna in the first quarter through rigorous cost-cutting which
included laying off some 400 people in the first quarter.
The future European Union member has suffered three
recession years in a row and most analysts forecast another
contraction in 2012. Unemployment currently stands at 20
percent.
T-HT has more than 1.2 million landline customers and some
2.3 million mobile users in the country of 4.4 million people,
due to join the EU on July 1, 2013.
Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom
Austria and Sweden's Tele2.
($1 = 5.6938 Croatian kunas)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Cowell)