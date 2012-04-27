ZAGREB, April 27 Croatia's biggest telecom operator T-HT said it lifted lifted first-quarter profit in a falling market through layoffs and cost cuts.

The Deutsche Telekom-owned operator posted a 4.7 percent drop in revenues to 1.81 billion kuna ($317.9 million), hit by rising unemployment, wage deflation and the reimposition of a special 6 percent tax on mobile phone services.

It also said it expected lower revenues this year compared with 2011 when they fell 3.6 percent.

But net profit rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 364 million kuna in the first quarter through rigorous cost-cutting which included laying off some 400 people in the first quarter.

The future European Union member has suffered three recession years in a row and most analysts forecast another contraction in 2012. Unemployment currently stands at 20 percent.

T-HT has more than 1.2 million landline customers and some 2.3 million mobile users in the country of 4.4 million people, due to join the EU on July 1, 2013.

Its main local competitors are Vipnet, owned by Telekom Austria and Sweden's Tele2. ($1 = 5.6938 Croatian kunas) (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by David Cowell)