VIENNA May 5 The chief executive of Deutsche Telekom unit T-Mobile Austria sees price pressure increasing from so-called Mobile Virtual Network Operators' (MVNOs) piggy-backing on bigger providers' infrastructure, he said on Tuesday.

"It's a question of intensified competition which increased in Austria in the last few weeks... from all sides," CEO Andreas Bierwirth told reporters.

T-Mobile Austria aims to stabilise revenues in the mid-term by focusing on higher-price segments rather than market share, but expects revenues to fall in 2016 due to expected decreases in roaming income on the back of new EU rules.

Hutchison Whampoa unit Drei Austria has to offer wholesale access to its network to up to 16 MVNOs as a condition for buying Orange Austria as a remedy to stimulate competition and keep consumer prices low. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Michael Shields)