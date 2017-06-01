(Repeats for additional clients with no changes to text)
By Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, June 1 T-Mobile US Inc has
built a reputation as a scrappy underdog by offering cell
service with no contracts and cheap prices.
Now it's aiming for another title: America's No. 1 wireless
carrier.
That might seem a stretch for a cell-phone company long
known for its lousy coverage outside of major cities.
But over the past five years T-Mobile has been on a buying
binge to extend its reach. Bankrolled by a $3 billion break-up
fee from a failed 2011 merger with AT&T Inc, it has
snapped up wireless airwaves in states ranging from New York to
Washington.
Suddenly, T-Mobile, the No. 3 U.S. wireless carrier, is within
striking distance of market leaders Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T, at least when it comes to delivering nationwide
coverage.
OpenSignal, a London-based startup that measures network
experience based on data from users of its app, said in February
that T-Mobile and Verizon were tied in speed rankings in the
last quarter of 2016. Testers found a Verizon signal 88 percent
of the time; T-Mobile's network availability was just two
percentage points lower.
T-Mobile Chief Technology Officer Neville Ray says the bulk
of the country will soon have access to its network.
“There’s nothing that stands between us delivering and
matching, if not beating, Verizon and AT&T’s coverage,” Ray said
in an interview with Reuters in May.
Verizon and AT&T still maintain a hefty lead when it comes
to retail subscribers, each boasting around double T-Mobile's 55
million users. They also have higher profit margins.
Still, T-Mobile's client base has been growing steadily. Its
share of retail subscribers grew to 18 percent in the first
quarter of 2017, up from 10 percent in the same period in 2012,
according to data from financial services firm Barclays.
And when it comes to users who pay a monthly bill, the
industry's most valuable customers, T-Mobile has grown that
segment for four straight years, while Verizon and AT&T lost
monthly subscribers in the first quarter of 2017.
For a graphic on T-Mobile's market share in wireless, see tmsnrt.rs/2rB2pYi
T-Mobile's German majority owner Deutsche Telekom AG
, which owns roughly 65 percent of the U.S. carrier,
says T-Mobile is now positioned to call its own shots as it
plots its course in the United States.
"We decide what, when, and how," Deutsche Telekom Chief
Executive Tim Hoettges said at an annual shareholder meeting on
Wednesday.
That includes T-Mobile remaining a stand-alone carrier. But
the real intrigue in telecom circles is about a possible merger
or acquisition. Rival Sprint Corp , America's No. 4
carrier, has expressed interest in a tie-up. Japan’s SoftBank
Group Corp, Sprint’s controlling shareholder, was
prepared to give up control to do a deal with T-Mobile, sources
familiar with the company's thinking told Reuters in February.
Cable companies, too, could be interested as they roll out
wireless services to bundle more products together. In January,
John Malone, whose Liberty Broadband Corp is the
largest stakeholder in Charter Communications Inc,
raised the possibility that major cable companies could get
together and buy T-Mobile.
The buzz has boosted T-Mobile’s stock price, which is up
nearly 60 percent from a year ago. First-quarter profits hit
$698 million, or 80 cents per share, up 46 percent from a year
earlier and well ahead of analysts' expectations.
The success of T-Mobile, which has dubbed itself the
"Un-carrier," can be attributed partly to its straight-up
approach to mobile. It was the first major carrier to eliminate
two-year contracts, a shift quickly embraced by consumers and
copied by competitors. The company has continued to badger
rivals, most recently with its unlimited data plans.
But copious data and fast speeds are pointless if mobile
users can't get a signal. Verizon, the biggest U.S. wireless
carrier by subscribers, says T-Mobile still has a lot of
catching up to do.
Chief network officer Nicola Palmer pointed to data from
testing firm RootMetrics, which has called Verizon the clear
U.S. leader in coverage and reliability.
Some T-Mobile customers, too, say their service isn't what
it should be. Austin, Texas-resident Abbie Scheider, an avid
camper, says she's out of luck in the woods of central Texas.
“I never have service even when others do,” the 24-year-old ad
agency account executive said. “It’s frustrating for sure.”
SPECTRUM "MOTHER LODE"
T-Mobile's big push to boost coverage began in 2012 when it
received cash plus spectrum from a failed merger with AT&T. The
U.S. Justice Department in 2011 sued to block the deal on
concerns it would harm competition. Facing the prospect of a
lengthy regulatory battle, AT&T walked away.
T-Mobile subsequently picked up spectrum from a 2013 merger
with Texas-based MetroPCS Communications, followed by a 2014
asset swap with Verizon.
Its most ambitious effort yet came in April when it
committed $8 billion to become the biggest spender in a U.S.
government auction of wireless airwaves. The purchase, which
T-Mobile executives refer to as the "mother lode," will
strengthen the company's presence this year across the western
United States, including Arizona, Montana, Texas and Wyoming.
And T-Mobile isn't done yet. Like its competitors, the
company is pushing into so-called fifth generation wireless or
5G, a new network that is expected to offer higher speeds and
lower response times.
While it continues to invest in its network, T-Mobile says
it is open to considering various strategic options.
Company officials have acknowledged interest in talking with
Sprint. At an investor conference in May, T-Mobile
Chief Financial Officer Braxton Carter said Sprint’s spectrum
was a “treasure trove that you could do amazing things with.”
A Sprint spokeswoman declined to comment.
Industry executives and analysts said T-Mobile has shown
that it can go it alone, giving it leverage as it enters any
discussions.
"We want to be a global leader in this space,” Ray said.
“That’s the plan and now the capability we have for T-Mobile.”
(Reporting by Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Anna
Driver and Marla Dickerson)