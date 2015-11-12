(Adds context )
By Pamela Barbaglia and Leila Abboud
LONDON/PARIS Nov 12 U.S. private equity firm
Warburg Pincus is looking to bid for Deutsche Telekom's
T-Mobile Netherlands division, exploiting the
industry experience of two of its senior partners, three sources
familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Warburg Pincus is working on the deal with Deutsche
Telekom's former chief executive officer René Obermann who was
hired by the New York-based private equity fund in February.
Obermann, also a former chief executive of Dutch cable
operator Ziggo, knows the Dutch market well and is working
closely with another Warburg Pincus partner, Andrew Sukawaty,
who chaired Ziggo while Obermann was its CEO.
Spokesmen at Deutsche Telekom and Warburg Pincus declined to
comment.
Sukawaty, 60, joined Warburg Pincus in December 2014 to
identify investment opportunities in the telecoms industry.
He is the non-executive chairman of satellite operator
Inmarsat and a former vice chairman of British mobile
phone operator O2.
Reuters reported on Tuesday that T-Mobile Netherlands
expects non-binding offers by Nov. 16.
At least four other private equity firms, including Apax and
CVC, are vying for the asset which is valued at up to 3 billion
euros, several sources said.
Deutsche Telekom is weighing an exit from the Netherlands
because it is a very competitive market where consumers are
quickly shifting to all-included mobile and fixed bundles.
The sales process has so far mainly attracted interest from
buyout funds while trade buyers have yet to emerge.
EARNINGS SLIDE
A source close to French entrepreneur Xavier Niel's telecoms
group Iliad said Iliad has no plans to bid for the
company which lags competitors KPN and Vodafone
in the Dutch market, another source said.
Cable group Liberty Global could still make a move for
T-Mobile Netherlands, some of the sources said, pointing to its
existing operations in the Netherlands and the ability to pay
more than private equity firms due to synergies with its
existing operations.
Liberty bought Dutch cable provider Ziggo last year, and is
awaiting approval to buy a mobile operator in Belgium as it bets
more on all-inclusive bundles of services.
But one banker said Liberty could have already purchased
Deutsche Telekom's Dutch unit if it intended to, rather than
waiting for the auction.
T-Mobile Netherlands has seen its earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) take a hit this
year, with a 17 percent decline to 382 million euros in the
first nine months of the year.
If the slide continues at the same pace, its annual core
earnings would then plunge from 630 million euros in 2014 to
roughly 520 million euros this year.
Buyout funds working on the dossier estimate its core
earnings to come in at around 450 million euros next year,
valuing the business at roughly 6.5 times its EBITDA.
(Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by
Freya Berry and Keith Weir)