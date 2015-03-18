(Adds details, executive quotes)
By Anya George Tharakan and Malathi Nayak
March 18 T-Mobile US Inc rolled out
cellular and data plans for business customers, taking aim at a
lucrative market segment long dominated by larger rivals AT&T
Inc and Verizon Communications Inc.
Companies with more than 1,000 lines will pay $10 per month
for each line. Other firms with multiple lines will be charged
$15 a line. In both cases, every line comes with 1 gigabyte of
high-speed data and allows unlimited calls and text messages.
Verizon and AT&T account for 87 percent of the $83 billion
in wireless revenue from businesses, T-Mobile Chief Executive
John Legere said at the company's "Uncarrier 9.0" event in New
York on Wednesday.
T-Mobile's bid to lure rivals' business customers reflects
an increasingly competitive U.S. cellular market in which new
customer growth is hard to come by, forcing the dominant players
to seek growth by targeting each other's existing subscribers.
T-Mobile, controlled by Germany's Deutsche Telekom
, hopes to encourage business owners to switch to its
network by offering their family members plans with discounts,
Legere said.
As added sweeteners for prospective clients, T-Mobile will
offer each business client a free GoDaddy.com domain, a website
and email addresses from Microsoft Office 365.
Turning to the consumer market, T-Mobile said it would make
permanent various promotional offers from recent months that had
been labeled temporary. It also broadened a previous offer to
lure other companies' customers by paying up to $650 in early
termination fees to also cover those potential customers'
equipment costs.
Over the last two years, T-Mobile has focused on the
consumer market, aggressively cutting prices and shaking up the
market with moves to simplify signing up for and keeping
cellular and data plans.
The company is taking a similar approach as it enters the
business market for wireless, Mike Sievert, T-Mobile's chief
operating officer said in an interview.
"We're a relatively small player today in the business
space," Sievert said.
