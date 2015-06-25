WASHINGTON, June 25 U.S. Federal Communications
Commission Chairman Tom Wheeler wants the agency to reject a
T-Mobile US Inc request that more airwaves be set aside
for smaller wireless companies like itself to bid on during a
government auction next year.
Reuters last month reported the regulators were leaning
toward such a decision amid vigorous lobbying by T-Mobile, the
No. 4 cellular operator, which wants further restrictions on how
much spectrum dominant carriers Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T Inc can buy in the auction.
"While some parties have petitioned the commission to
increase the size of the reserve, the draft order on
reconsideration I am circulating today would maintain the
reserve size at the current level," Wheeler said in a blog post.
"The draft order concludes that the current reserve size of
30 megahertz balances the desire to make low-band spectrum
available to parties with limited holdings while facilitating
competitive bidding for all auction participants."
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Bill Trott)