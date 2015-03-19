By Malathi Nayak
| NEW YORK, March 19
NEW YORK, March 19 The U.S. National Labor
Relations Board ruled that certain labor policies of wireless
carrier T-Mobile US Inc were unfair, including some
practices that discouraged workers from organizing.
NLRB Judge Christine Dibble said in an order on Wednesday
that several provisions in T-Mobile's employee handbook, code of
conduct, confidentiality agreement and form asking employee's to
comply with unlawful work rules were unfair labor practices.
Dibble ordered Bellevue, Washington-based T-Mobile to
"revise or rescind the unlawful rules, and advise its employees
in writing" about the violations.
Employees of T-Mobile and its MetroPCS business had said
company policies, such as those prohibiting workers from
complaining about work conditions, exchanging information on
wages and discussing details of internal investigations, were
illegal. The NLRB consolidated the complaints in April.
The case against T-Mobile's policies was led by the
Communications Workers of America, a union representing workers
in industries such as telecommunications, media and cable. The
CWA had said T-Mobile's policies restrained employees from
organizing.
T-Mobile's 45,000 employees across the United States are not
unionized. The CWA has been trying to organize the company's
work force.
The judge ruled that 11 of the 13 corporate policies brought
forth in the case were illegal, the CWA said.
A T-Mobile spokesman said the judge's decision involved "a
technical issue in the law that relates to policies that are
common to companies across the country." He said there were no
allegations that the policies had affected any employee.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)