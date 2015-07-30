July 30 T-Mobile US Inc's quarterly revenue rose about 14 percent as aggressive pricing helped the company win more customers.

However, net income of the No.4 U.S. wireless carrier by revenue fell to $361 million, or 42 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $391 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $8.18 billion from $7.19 billion.

T-Mobile said this month that it added a net 2.1 million customers in the second quarter, up from 1.5 million a year earlier. [ID: nL3N0ZP4IC] (Reporting by Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)