PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 8
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Oct 27 T-Mobile US Inc said its quarterly revenue rose about 6.8 percent as aggressive promotions helped win customers.
The No.3 U.S. wireless carrier reported net income of $138 million, or 15 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $94 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose to $7.8 billion.
T-Mobile added a net 2.3 million customers in the quarter. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alan Grujic intends to resign as interim chief financial officer effective Sunday, May 28