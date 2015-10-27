Oct 27 T-Mobile US Inc said its quarterly revenue rose about 6.8 percent as aggressive promotions helped win customers.

The No.3 U.S. wireless carrier reported net income of $138 million, or 15 cents per share, for the third quarter, compared with a loss of $94 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $7.8 billion.

T-Mobile added a net 2.3 million customers in the quarter. (Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)