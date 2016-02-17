Feb 17 T-Mobile US Inc, the No.3 U.S. wireless carrier, said its quarterly profit nearly tripled as aggressive discounts helped it add more subscribers.

Net income rose to $297 million, or 34 cents per share, for the fourth quarter, from $101 million, or 12 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1.1 percent, while the company added 2.1 million customers on a net basis in the quarter. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)