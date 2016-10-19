WASHINGTON Oct 19 T-Mobile US Inc has agreed to pay $48 million to resolve a federal probe into whether it adequately disclosed speed and data restrictions for its "unlimited" data plan subscribers, U.S. regulators said on Wednesday.

The settlement includes a $7.5 million fine, $35.5 million in consumer benefits for T-Mobile and Metro PCS customers with "unlimited" plans, and at least $5 million in services and equipment to U.S. schools "to bridge the homework gap facing today's students," the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said in a statement. (Reporting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Susan Heavey)