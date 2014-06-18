June 18 T-Mobile US Inc is hedging its
bets by offering to buy spectrum from smaller rivals in case the
takeover by Sprint Corp falls through, the New York Post
reported, citing a source familiar with the situation.
The company has proposed to several carriers offering to buy
their so-called low-band spectrum - the key to urban markets
like New York City because it penetrates buildings better than
the high-band variety, the newspaper reported. (bit.ly/1yhdZ5N)
T-Mobile has been at a competitive disadvantage as it does
not own low-band spectrum and it needs to act independently
irrespective of a merger, the report said, citing a source.
T-Mobile could not be immediately reached for comment
outside regular U.S. business hours.
SoftBank Corp which last year acquired Sprint, the
No.3 U.S. mobile provider, has been eager to combine Sprint with
No.4 T-Mobile, arguing that together they would give dominant
players AT&T Inc and Verizon more of a run for
their money.
"Us becoming a more credible competitor in scale is
something good for American consumers and citizens," SoftBank
CEO Masayoshi Son said on Tuesday.
"Well, I'm not talking about if this or that. I'm just
hopeful that we become (an) effective competitor. I'm not making
any comments of, if, this or that," Son replied to a question on
SoftBank's fallback plan if the deal fails.
U.S. authorities have expressed a strong reluctance to the
possible acquisition, which will reduce the number of main
wireless providers to three from four.
T-Mobile may have to resell some of those airwaves if the
deal with Sprint is given a green light by regulators, NY Post
quoted a source as saying.
(Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore and Teppei Kasai in
Tokyo)