(Adds executive quotes, details throughout)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK Nov 10 T-Mobile US Inc said
on Tuesday it will give customers a new option to stream video
from services including Netflix Inc on their mobile
devices without having it count against their data plans.
Hoping to attract more users to its network, Chief Executive
John Legere announced the wireless provider's new video
streaming plan "Binge On" at an event in Los Angeles. The plan
will be rolled out later this month, executives said.
"Watch what you want without watching your data," Legere
said.
Binge On will be available to customers on high-tier plans
that offer 3GB and up, executives said. The videos will be
delivered in DVD-like quality, they added.
The move comes at time when many wireless providers, hoping
to extract added revenue from customers using data-guzzling apps
such as video-streaming services, are coaxing them into
upgrading to plans with larger data buckets.
With its plan, T-Mobile is offering free data so customers
can watch 24 video streaming services including Time Warner
Inc's HBO Now and Dish Network Corp's Sling TV.
Other streaming services available include Showtime, ESPN and
Hulu.
T-Mobile's biggest competitors Verizon Communications Inc
and AT&T Inc have stopped offering unlimited data
plans. T-Mobile and Sprint Corp have been "throttling" or
slowing down users who overuse their unlimited data plans as
they weigh on their network.
To tap revenue from advertising and data usage, Verizon
launched a mobile video streaming service "go90" last
month aimed at millennials with content partners such as the
National Football League and the National Basketball
Association. AT&T Inc, which acquired satellite TV
provider DirecTV for $48.5 billion, is also gearing up to offer
mobile video services.
While T-Mobile is in talks to bring YouTube on board, the
company will offer go90 and DirecTV as part of Binge On,
executives said.
With Binge On, "we're going to get and keep more customers
... Also, this will enhance and improve the way we can deliver
video across our network," T-Mobile Chief Marketing Officer
Andrew Sherrard said in an interview.
T-Mobile is not paying the video-streaming services for its
new plan, he said.
T-Mobile already offers free music-streaming in a bid to
lure customers away from its rivals. As part of a series of
initiatives in the past three years, it has eliminated service
contracts and allowed users to roll over unused data into their
next billing cycle.
Last month, T-Mobile reported lower-than-expected quarterly
revenue and profit, hurt by initiatives such as lower-priced
plans to attract users.
T-Mobile shares fell 4 percent to $37.03 in Nasdaq trading
on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom
Brown)