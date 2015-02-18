Feb 18 T. Rowe Price Group Inc said on
Wednesday it launched a global unconstrained bond fund aimed to
offer some protection against rising interest rates and a global
high-income fund focused on achieving capital appreciation in
high-yield bonds worldwide.
T. Rowe's Global Uncontrained Bond Fund is managed
by Arif Husain, who is also the company's head of international
fixed income.
Its Global High Income Bond Fund is overseen by
Mark Vaselkiv and Mike Della Vedova. Vaselkiv also manages its
High Yield Fund and institutional high yield strategies, and
Della Vedova also manages the firm's institutional European
high-yield strategies, T. Rowe said in a statement.
(Reporting by Richard Leong in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)