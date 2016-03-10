By Trevor Hunnicutt
| NEW YORK, March 10
NEW YORK, March 10 With its pitch to sell a new
kind of exchange-traded fund held up by regulators, T. Rowe
Price Group Inc may turn to traditional ETFs to get
started in that market, a spokesman told Reuters.
The Baltimore fund company, which manages $766 billion in
mutual funds and other investment products, is one of the top
asset managers not to offer a lineup of ETFs, in part because
traditional ETF structures require that stockpickers disclose
their holdings daily.
Fund managers, who want to protect the privacy of their
investment-choosing strategy, view the disclosures as a threat.
T. Rowe Price applied to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission in 2013 to introduce so-called "non-transparent"
ETFs, which allow for the kind of active management its
traditional funds are known for, but with less frequent
portfolio disclosures. But it now finds that application on the
slow track in Washington.
Instead, the company now may explore offering ETFs that use
quantitative methods to pick stocks and other securities, or to
offer bond ETFs, said T. Rowe Price representative Brian
Lewbart, who spoke to Reuters last week. He declined to comment
further.
"We are not prepared to discuss potential specific products
at this time, and don't have a set time frame," said Lewbart.
Just one fund company has found a way for so-called active
managers to bypass the daily-disclosure requirements. The
company, Eaton Vance Corp, launched its first such
"NextShares" fund on Feb 26 and is licensing the right to launch
such funds to its industry competitors.
But T. Rowe Price and other asset managers, including
BlackRock Inc, have applications pending before the SEC
for their own "non-transparent" ETFs.
The timeline for considering such applications has been
pushed out, Lewbart said, following a bout of volatility on Aug.
24 that caused a number of popular ETFs to trade at prices far
below the quoted value of their holdings.
The dysfunctional trading that day raised new questions for
regulators about the ability of the funds and equity markets
more broadly to manage a spell of heavy selling pressure.
A spokesman for the SEC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)