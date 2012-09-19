An elephant is draped in the colours and logo of the 2012 ICC World Twenty20 cricket tournament during the trophy presentation ceremony in Colombo August 29, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte/Files

The Twenty20 cricket World Cup is being hosted by Sri Lanka from September 18 to October 7. Twelve nations are participating in the tournament. Here is the schedule for matches in the qualifying group stage.

GROUP STAGE

Match 1: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe

Group C

Tuesday, September 18

Result: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 82 runs. Read story here

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Match 2: Australia v Ireland

Group B

Result:: Australia beat Ireland by seven wickets. Read match report here

3:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 19

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 3: Afghanistan v India

Group A

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 19

Result: India beat Afghanistan by 23 runs. Read match report here

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 4: South Africa v Zimbabwe

Group C

7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 20

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Match 5: Bangladesh v New Zealand

Group D

3:30 p.m. Friday, September 21

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Match 6: Afghanistan v England

Group A

7:30 p.m. Friday, September 21

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 7: Sri Lanka v South Africa

Group C

3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota

Match 8: Australia v West Indies

Group B

7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 9: New Zealand v Pakistan

Group D

3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 23

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

Match 10: England v India

Group A

7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 23

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 11: Ireland v West Indies

Group B

7:30 p.m. Monday, September 24

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Match 12: Bangladesh v Pakistan

Group D

7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 25

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele

The group stage winners battle it out in the Super Eights starting September 27.

