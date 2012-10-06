West Indies Dwayne Bravo plays a shot during their Twenty20 World Cup semi-final cricket match against Australia in Colombo October 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

COLOMBO Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard lit up the World Twenty20 with scintillating power-hitting as West Indies breezed into the final of the tournament crushing Australia by 74 runs in a lop-sided semi-final on Friday.

It rained sixes at the R. Premadasa Stadium as the West Indies batting order fired in unison to power them to the tournament's highest total of 205 for four wickets.

Darren Sammy and his men then returned to bury Australia under the run mountain, bowling them out for 131 in 16.4 overs to book a place in Sunday's final against hosts Sri Lanka.

Australia skipper George Bailey scored 63 brisk runs off 29 deliveries but the big-hitters let the team down just when they needed them most.

After he won the toss and decided to bat first, Sammy watched in amusement from the dug-out as Gayle (75 not out) toyed with the Australian bowlers and the subsequent batsmen joined the party.

The only time Gayle looked in discomfort was when he pulled a side muscle that required medical attention.

The 33-year-old Trinidad opener, however, went on to hit six sixes and five fours in his 41-ball knock.

"I prefer to hit more sixes than fours," a candid Gayle said after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

"I am really happy to get a chance to win a World Cup for the first time, so I am looking forward to the final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

"I think this World Cup is going to be ours. Sorry Sri Lanka but it's going to be ours," he quipped.

Gayle got good support from Marlon Samuels, who chipped in with 26 while allrouner Dwayne Bravo (37) justified his selection ahead of brother Darren despite not being fit enough to bowl in the match because of a groin injury.

Down the order, Pollard (38 off 15 balls) set alight the match, hitting three successive sixes in the final over of the innings to help West Indies to an imposing total.

Their innings contained more sixes (14) than boundaries (13) as West Indies inched closer to the dream of winning their first major international title since the 2004 Champions Trophy.

GOOD FEELING

"We knew what we needed to beat Australia and it's a good feeling to be in the final," Sammy said.

"If you look at the quality in the dressing room, once we go out and execute our skills properly we can beat any team. And today we showed that once we go out and play as a team we are dangerous," he added.

For Australia, Pat Cummins claimed two wickets for 36 runs.

Chasing such a huge target, Australia needed handsome contribution from their big-hitters but that did not happen.

Ravi Rampaul (3-16), Samuel Badree (2-27), Sunil Narine (2-17) and Pollard (2-6) struck regular blows to deny Australia any significant partnership.

Defending a massive total, West Indies started with spin from both ends and were rewarded soon as leg-spinner Badree removed both the big-hitting openers David Warner (one) and Shane Watson (seven).

Australia could never really recover after they slumped to 29 for three in the fifth over as wickets kept tumbling and the required run rate spiralling.

"Absolutely outplayed, full credit to West Indies, they deserve to be playing the final for sure," Bailey said. (Reporting by Shihar Aneez; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)