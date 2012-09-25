The Twenty20 cricket World Cup is being hosted by Sri Lanka from September 18 to October 7. Twelve nations are participating in the tournament. Here is the schedule for matches in the qualifying group stage.
GROUP STAGE
Match 1: Sri Lanka v Zimbabwe
Group C
Tuesday, September 18
Result: Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 82 runs. Read story here
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
Match 2: Australia v Ireland
Group B
Wednesday, September 19
Result: Australia beat Ireland by seven wickets. Read match report here
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 3: Afghanistan v India
Group A
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 19
Result: India beat Afghanistan by 23 runs. Read match report here
See scorecard here
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 4: South Africa v Zimbabwe
Group C
7:30 p.m. Thursday, September 20
Result: South Africa won by 10 wickets. Read story here
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
Match 5: Bangladesh v New Zealand
Group D
3:30 p.m. Friday, September 21
Result: New Zealand win by 59 runs. Read match report here
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Match 6: Afghanistan v England
Group A
7:30 p.m. Friday, September 21
Result: England beat Afghanistan by 116 runs. To Read the full story, click reut.rs/Vlj5cJ
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 7: Sri Lanka v South Africa
Group C
3:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22
Result: South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 32 runs. Read match report reut.rs/QrkcXM
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
Match 8: Australia v West Indies
Group B
7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 22
Result: Australia beat West Indies by 17 runs. Read match report reut.rs/Qs7NTg
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 9: New Zealand v Pakistan
Group D
3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 23
Result: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 13 runs. Read match report reut.rs/QszAmx
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
Match 10: England v India
Group A
7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 23
Result: India beat England by 90 runs. Read match report reut.rs/QsMlNW
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 11: Ireland v West Indies
Group B
7:30 p.m. Monday, September 24
Result: West Indies qualify for the super eight stage without winning a game after their final Group B match against Ireland was abandoned because of rain. To read complete story, click reut.rs/Qu2Idc
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Match 12: Bangladesh v Pakistan
Group D
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 25
Result: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets. Read match report reut.rs/QvX6iy
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele
The group stage winners battle it out in the Super Eights starting September 27.
(Source: Official T20 World Cup website www.iccworldtwenty20.com)