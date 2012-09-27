A general view of the stadium during the Twenty20 World Cup Super 8 cricket match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand is seen at Pallekele, September 27, 2012. REUTERS/Philip Brown

The Twenty20 World Cup super eight groups and fixtures after Pakistan became the last team to reach the stage by beating Bangladesh on Tuesday.

For slideshow 'T20 World Cup: Super Eights' click reut.rs/SE1D4B

GROUP ONE - All matches in Pallekele

Sri Lanka

New Zealand

England

West Indies

---------------------------------

September 27:

Sri Lanka beat New Zealand. Read match report here reut.rs/QyQZdj

England v West Indies

---------------------------------

September 29

England v New Zealand

Sri Lanka v West Indies

---------------------------------

October 1

New Zealand v West Indies

Sri Lanka v England

****************************

GROUP TWO - All matches in Colombo

India

Australia

South Africa

Pakistan

---------------------------------

September 28

Pakistan v South Africa

Australia v India

---------------------------------

September 30

Australia v South Africa

India v Pakistan

---------------------------------

October 2

Australia v Pakistan

India v South Africa

The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)