Never-say-die Svitolina ends Martic run in Paris
PARIS Ukraine's Elina Svitolina dug deep to produce her best tennis in adversity, beating Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 4-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday to book a French Open quarter-final spot.
The Twenty20 World Cup super eight groups and fixtures after Pakistan became the last team to reach the stage by beating Bangladesh on Tuesday.
For slideshow 'T20 World Cup: Super Eights' click reut.rs/SE1D4B
GROUP ONE - All matches in Pallekele
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
England
West Indies
---------------------------------
September 27:
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand. Read match report here reut.rs/QyQZdj
England v West Indies
---------------------------------
September 29
England v New Zealand
Sri Lanka v West Indies
---------------------------------
October 1
New Zealand v West Indies
Sri Lanka v England
****************************
GROUP TWO - All matches in Colombo
India
Australia
South Africa
Pakistan
---------------------------------
September 28
Pakistan v South Africa
Australia v India
---------------------------------
September 30
Australia v South Africa
India v Pakistan
---------------------------------
October 2
Australia v Pakistan
India v South Africa
The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.
(Editing by Ed Osmond)
PARIS Ukraine's Elina Svitolina dug deep to produce her best tennis in adversity, beating Croatian qualifier Petra Martic 4-6 6-3 7-5 on Monday to book a French Open quarter-final spot.
PARIS Simona Halep established her credentials to become the newest French Open champion with a blistering 6-1 6-1 victory over Carla Suarez-Navarro to reach the quarter-finals on Monday.