The Twenty20 World-Cup Super Eight groups, fixtures and match reports:
GROUP ONE - All matches in Pallekele
Sri Lanka
New Zealand
England
West Indies
---------------------------------
September 27:
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand. Read match report here reut.rs/QyQZdj
West Indies beat England by 15 runs. Read match report reut.rs/QzadQ3
---------------------------------
September 29
England beat New Zealand by 6 wickets. Read match report reut.rs/QBJqTa
Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 9 wickets. Read match report reut.rs/QBYiB4
---------------------------------
October 1
West Indies beat New Zealand. Read match report reut.rs/W7Urg3
Sri Lanka beat England by 19-runs. Read match report reut.rs/W8Z8Gq
****************************
GROUP TWO - All matches in Colombo
India
Australia
South Africa
Pakistan
---------------------------------
September 28
Pakistan beat South Africa by two wickets. Read match report reut.rs/Qjwn5L
Australia beat India by nine wickets. Read match report reut.rs/QAwzRs
---------------------------------
September 30
Australia beat South Africa by eight wickets. Read match report reut.rs/W3eDQ2
India beat Pakistan by eight wickets. Read match report reut.rs/QDgXwx
---------------------------------
October 2
Pakistan beat Australia by 32 runs. Read match report reut.rs/QG8j0h
India beat South Africa by 1 run. Read match report reut.rs/WdxwA1
The top two teams from each group qualify for the semi-finals.
