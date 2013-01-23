Growth capital private equity firm TA Associates has promoted Dhiraj Poddar as Principal and Director in the Mumbai office. Poddar joined the India office, TA Associates Advisory Pvt. Ltd, in 2010 from Standard Chartered Private Equity.

The promotion comes as TA Associates, which has invested in 425 companies globally and has raised $18 billion in capital, also announced promotions of Elizabeth de Saint-Aignan and Patrick Sader as Principals in its Boston and London offices, respectively.

"These team members have played an important role at our firm and reflect TA's talented team of professionals," said Richard D. Tadler, Chairman and a Managing Director at TA Associates. "Their strong experience investing in and guiding the growth of portfolio companies has created value for our Limited Partners, portfolio companies and TA."

Poddar has advised on TA's $40 million investment in Tega Industries Ltd, which designs and makes consumables for the mining industry and a minority stake in e-payment processing services provider BillDesk (part of IndiaIdeas.com). He also sits on the board of both companies.

Before Standard Chartered Private Equity, Poddar worked with Progeon, the ITES arm of Infosys, as part of the team that set up the KPO division. He has also served a stint with ICICI Securities as a assistant vice president. Poddar holds a degree from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad.

