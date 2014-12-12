Dec 12 Taaleritehdas Oyj

* Buys Vakuutusosakeyhtiö Garantia for 60 million euros ($74.33 million)

* The acquisition will be completed in Q1 2015

* Expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on 2015 results Source text: bit.ly/1vIpvC4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)