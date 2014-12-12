BRIEF-Weiye Holdings says unit entered into sale and purchase agreement
* Henan Weiye Construction Development entered into a share sale and purchase agreement to dispose of its 100% equity interest in Henan Huibang Property
Dec 12 Taaleritehdas Oyj
* Buys Vakuutusosakeyhtiö Garantia for 60 million euros ($74.33 million)
* The acquisition will be completed in Q1 2015
* Expects the acquisition to have a positive impact on 2015 results Source text: bit.ly/1vIpvC4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8072 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, April 21 Sri Lankan shares gained on Friday to hit a more than six-month closing high on foreign buying in market heavyweight John Keells Holdings, helping boost the overall sentiment.