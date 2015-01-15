Jan 15 TA Associates, a global private equity
firm, said it had promoted 13 investment staff members in its
Boston, London, Menlo Park and Mumbai offices, effective January
1, 2015.
Ashutosh Agrawal, M Roy Burns, Mark Carter, and Jason
Werlin were promoted to managing director from director. Birker
Bahnsen, William Christ, James Hart, and Morgan Seigler were
promoted to director from principal.
Three others were promoted to senior vice president from
vice president while two executive were promoted to vice
president from senior associate.
(Reporting by Shailaja Sharma in Bengaluru)