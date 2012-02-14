SYDNEY, Feb 14 (IFR) - Gaming company Tabcorp is poised to continue last year's revival in Australian subordinated retail bond issuance, aiming to raise A$200 million ($214.8 million) from a Tier 1, 25-year non-call five retail bond.

Tabcorp's offer, with an initial margin to be set following a bookbuild on February 22, comes after Woolworths, ANZ and Origin Energy's high profile transactions kick-started Australia's listed fixed income market.

Australia's largest gaming company, rated BBB+ by S&P, is willing to pay an additional 100bp-150bp over the pricing levels currently required in the local loan market.

Tabcorp expects the margin to be in the range of 400bp-450bp over 3-month BBSW (which equates to an annual interest rate of around 8.4%-8.9%) whereas an all-in loan for a triple B Australian corporate could expect to print close to 300bp over swaps.

An annual return of 8.4%-8.9% is clearly very attractive to retail investors who would currently receive under 6% from Australian majors' five-year savings deposits. It has the added advantage of diversification away from equities.

As far as issuers are concerned, Barry Sharkey, executive director capital markets at UBS, noted that although senior paper is obviously cheaper from a pure debt funding perspective, "subordinated notes enable capital to be used more strategically, as a form of quasi-equity which provides support to an issuer's credit ratings and overall capital management strategy".

Tabcorp stated that "the offer will provide a number of benefits to Tabcorp, including funding diversification, increased funding flexibility and an extension of Tabcorp's debt maturity profile".

The note offer opens on February 22 after a roadshow and bookbuild for retail brokers and institutional investors. The closing date is March 14 for the Securityholder Offer and General Offer and March 21 for the Broker Firm Offer with the notes to be issued on March 22.

UBS is structuring adviser and joint lead manager for the offer with Macquarie and Westpac appointed as joint lead managers.

Tabcorp issued a senior five-year retail bond in May 2009 when it raised an upsized A$284 million (versus an originally planned A$200 million) at 425bp over BBSW from Australia's first pure corporate bond issuance since November 2007.

Some A$200 million was allotted to institutional investors and brokers, with the remainder sold to Tabcorp shareholders and other investors. The May 2014s have subsequently tightened in to around 220bp over swaps.

Last year Tabcorp demerged from its more volatile casino operations that were spun off into a separate organisation named Echo Entertainment Group. (Reporting by John Weavers at IFR; Editing by Lincoln Feast)