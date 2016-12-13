SYDNEY Dec 14 A consortium led by Macquarie
Group has made an offer for Tatts Group in a move that
could disrupt an agreed merger between the lotteries operator
and Australia's biggest bookmaker, Tabcorp, a source
familiar to the situation said.
The offer from Macquarie and pension funds includes a mix of
cash and shares in a spinoff company, the source said, adding
the Tatts board had yet to decide if it offered superior value
to a A$6.4 billion ($4.80 billion) cash-and-scrip bid from
Tabcorp.
Tabcorp in October agreed to acquire lottery operator Tatts
to create a gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a
growing challenge from overseas online rivals.
($1 = 1.3340 Australian dollars)
