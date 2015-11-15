SYDNEY Nov 16 Australia's top two gambling
services firms Tatts Group Ltd and Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
said on Monday they had held discussions about a
potential merger, but called off the talks when they failed to
reach an agreement.
The companies have a combined market capitalistion of A$9.4
billion ($6.7 billion), based on Friday's closing price.
The talks come as Australia experiences a wave of M&A
activity, spurred by a 7 percent drop on the sharemarket
and a 13 percent decline in the local currency since the start
of 2015.
Tatts and Tabcorp have been seen as especially open to
consolidation since their earnings were hit by deregulation of
gambling licences in 2012, a move they are still fighting in
court.
In a short statement, Tabcorp said the two companies had
confidential discussions about a potential merger but "were
unable to agree mutually acceptable terms and those discussions
have ended".
Tatts said in a separate statement that "there are no
further discussions taking place between the parties relating to
a nil-premium merger of equals or any other form of corporate
transaction."
The companies issued the statements before the start of
trading on Monday. On Friday, shares of Tatts Group closed
steady and shares of Tabcorp closed down 2 percent.
($1 = 1.4047 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye; Editing by Richard Pullin)