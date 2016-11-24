SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Tabcorp Holdings
on Thursday evening purchased control of a 9.9 percent
stake in its takeover target Tatts Group for about A$639
million, said a source familiar with the situation.
The shares were bought at A$4.35 each through a cash-settled
equity swap with UBS that gives Tabcorp voting rights, with the
deal meant to make it harder for an interloper to break up an
agreed merger between the pair, the source told Reuters.
Tabcorp could not be reached immediately for comment.
Tabcorp, Australia's biggest bookmaker, last month agreed to
acquire lottery operator Tatts for A$6.4 billion to create a
gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing challenge
from overseas online rivals.
The merger, which remains subject to approval from
Australia's competition regulator, is being done via a scheme of
arrangement. That will require the approval of 75 percent of
Tatts shareholders.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Toby Chopra)