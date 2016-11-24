(Adds details from Tabcorp announcement, more on deal value)
By Jamie Freed
SYDNEY Nov 25 Australia's Tabcorp Holdings
on Friday said it had purchased control of around 10
percent of its takeover target Tatts Group for A$638 million.
The shares were bought at an average A$4.34 each through a
cash-settled equity swap with UBS that gives Tabcorp voting
rights subject to certain conditions, the company said.
A source familiar with the situation told Reuters that the
share purchase was meant to make it harder for an interloper to
break up an agreed merger between the pair.
Tabcorp, Australia's biggest bookmaker, last month agreed to
acquire lottery operator Tatts for A$6.4 billion to
create a gambling powerhouse in an effort to fend off a growing
challenge from overseas online rivals.
The merger, which remains subject to approval from
Australia's competition regulator, is being done via a scheme of
arrangement. That will require the approval of 75 percent of
Tatts shareholders.
Tabcorp, the smaller of the two companies by market value,
will offer 0.8 Tabcorp share plus A$0.425 in cash for each Tatts
share. That implies a value of A$4.09 based on the last closing
price of Tabcorp.
Tatts shares closed at A$3.93 on Thursday.
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Toby Chopra)