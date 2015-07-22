SYDNEY, July 22 Australia's anti-money
laundering agency said it filed a civil court action against
gambling giant Tabcorp Holdings Ltd accusing it of
failing to take sufficient precautions against money laundering
and terrorism financing.
The Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre,
known as AUSTRAC, filed a statement of claim against the world's
No. 7 listed gambling firm in the Federal Court in Sydney on
Tuesday, the court website said without giving details.
AUSTRAC Chief Executive Officer Paul Jevtovic said
Melbourne-based Tabcorp failed to improve its standards and
compliance after a "long and comprehensive" assessment by the
watchdog.
Tabcorp said in a statement that it took its compliance
obligations "extremely seriously" and that it would review
AUSTRAC's lawsuit before responding further.
Law enforcement agencies have long pressured gambling
companies to verify the origins of the funds they process to
ensure they cannot be used to "clean" money obtained unlawfully.
Australian laws require gambling and financial services
companies to monitor customer accounts proactively so they are
not used to house the proceeds of organised crime or support
terrorism.
"Non-compliance of this nature provides opportunities for
organised crime to exploit vulnerabilities and puts at risk the
integrity of the Australian financial system," AUSTRAC's
Jevtovic said in a statement.
"As we have demonstrated in this case, we ... will take
strong action when (companies) fail to make the necessary
improvements to address serious and systemic non-compliance."
AUSTRAC added that the maximum penalty for Tabcorp would be
A$17 million ($12.60 million). For the 2013-14 financial year,
Tabcorp posted a net profit of A$130 million.
Tabcorp shares fell 3.6 percent, while the broader market
fell 1 percent, as investors mulled the possibility of a costly
lawsuit. The matter is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on
Aug. 11.
($1 = 1.3495 Australian dollars)
