SYDNEY Aug 4 Australia's largest wagering
company Tabcorp on Thursday posted a 49 percent plunge
in annual net profit to A$169.7 million ($129.21 million) due
partly to legal expenses and costs associated with its push into
the British market.
The company said it had spent A$14.4 million ($10.96
million) setting up online wagering and gaming business Sun Bets
with News Corp's British arm. Sun Bets launched this
week ahead of the English Premier League season.
Operating expenses rose 2.2 percent in 2015-16 to A$378
million. In addition, the company spent A$13.6 million defending
allegations by Australia's anti-money laundering agency that it
had failed to take sufficient precautions against money
laundering and terrorism financing.
Revenue climbed 1.5 percent to A$2.19 billion.
($1 = 1.3134 Australian dollars)
