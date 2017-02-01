SYDNEY Feb 2 Australia's largest betting
company, Tabcorp, on Thursday posted a 5 percent rise
in half-year profit as it pushes ahead with its planned A$6.2
billion ($4.70 billion)purchase of lotteries group Tatts
.
Tabcorp reported an underlying net profit of A$102.7 million
for the half ended Dec. 31, up from $A97.5 million a year
earlier.
The result was slightly above average estimates of 4 percent
growth in underlying earnings from two analysts.
The interim dividend of A$0.125 fully franked was 4 per cent
higher than a year earlier.
Tabcorp wants to buy Tatts in part to fend off a growing
challenge from overseas online rivals like William Hill
and Paddy Power Betfair.
($1 = 1.3201 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Dominic Evans)